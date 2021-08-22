FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Issued By B. Riley

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spark Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($20.71) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Spark Networks from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Spark Networks stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.83. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $131,688.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,596 shares of company stock valued at $714,797. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spark Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,556,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $643,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 94,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth $420,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

