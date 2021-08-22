Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.35. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 50,032 shares changing hands.

YMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $57,879,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $21,344,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $10,181,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $5,299,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $7,133,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

