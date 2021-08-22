FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after buying an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after buying an additional 478,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

FCN stock opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

