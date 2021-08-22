Foxtons Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2021

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.12 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.