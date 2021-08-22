Foxtons Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:FXTGY)

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) announced a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $313.12 million, a PE ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Foxtons Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.