Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 24,981 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.

On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $21.25 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

