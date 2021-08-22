Fortress Investment Group Llc Sells 24,981 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $542,087.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 124,809 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $5,379,267.90.
- On Friday, May 28th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $21.25 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
