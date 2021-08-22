FortKnoxster (FKX) One Day Volume Hits $323,987.00

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0537 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $323,987.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.29 or 0.00802783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00047377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FKX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

