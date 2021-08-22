Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $330.00

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 186098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

FORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

The company has a market cap of £716.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 288.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

