Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $16,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

F stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. 53,615,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,825,570. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.