Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Foot Locker also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.00-7.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.23.

FL traded up $3.95 on Friday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,561,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,426. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

