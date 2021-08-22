Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective increased by Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.23.

Shares of FL stock opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.40. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,394,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 333,883 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after buying an additional 74,048 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

