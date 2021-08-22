FNB Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,471.00 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 228.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $222,487.53 and $1,471.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.00 or 0.00810596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00047716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101985 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

