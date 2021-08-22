Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on FLUIF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC cut shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

FLUIF stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 474. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.60.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

