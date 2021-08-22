Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.170-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.26 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FLO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.57. 989,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

