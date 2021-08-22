Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,012,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,901,000 after buying an additional 181,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,630,000 after buying an additional 527,394 shares in the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

