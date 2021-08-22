Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Trading 35.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s stock price rose 35.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $11.50. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Flora Growth traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 259,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,968,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Flora Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Flora Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38.

Flora Growth Corp., a cannabis company, cultivates, processes, and supplies cannabis products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis oil extracts and related products; manufactures and sells skincare and beauty products, such as gel cleanser, eye cream, moisturizer, and hydrating mask; manufactures dermo cosmetic products; and develops and sells pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products, including dietary supplements, phytotherapeutic and nutraceutical products, supplements, and related products.

