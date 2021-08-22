FLIP Price Reaches $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $786,834.46 and $294.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 257.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00056087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00014890 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00806964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

