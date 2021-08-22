FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to post sales of $740.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.28 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLT stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.83. 459,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.85. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 126,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,271,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.