Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

