Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,643,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,649,846. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 0.96. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59.

In related news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 892.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

