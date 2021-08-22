Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.15% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of FIEE opened at $202.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.23. UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN has a 52-week low of $107.70 and a 52-week high of $209.66.

