Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.32. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.91.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

