Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.39. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.