Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

