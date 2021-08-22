Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.8% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 53,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 220.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.51 and a twelve month high of $243.68.

