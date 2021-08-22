Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $330.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.27.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

