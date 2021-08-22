First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 973.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $48.43 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.92.

