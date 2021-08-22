First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Boosted by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 693,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,457. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85.

