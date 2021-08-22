First Personal Financial Services Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $310.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $221.60 and a 52 week high of $323.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $314.40.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

