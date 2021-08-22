First Personal Financial Services Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Personal Financial Services increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in AT&T were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Eos Management L.P. grew its holdings in AT&T by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 88,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

