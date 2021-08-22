FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million during the quarter.

FINV stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FinVolution Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

