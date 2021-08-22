Financial Survey: Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $4.95 million N/A $3.40 million N/A N/A MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 9.84 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 59.85% 20.83% 20.83% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.4%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.7%. MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2020, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 2,736 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

