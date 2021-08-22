Financial Survey: Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) and Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Battle North Gold alerts:

0.0% of Amerigo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Battle North Gold and Amerigo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50 Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Battle North Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Battle North Gold and Amerigo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A Amerigo Resources $126.43 million 1.38 $6.06 million N/A N/A

Amerigo Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.55, meaning that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Battle North Gold and Amerigo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62% Amerigo Resources 19.66% 32.67% 15.19%

Summary

Amerigo Resources beats Battle North Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central S.A., produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Battle North Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battle North Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.