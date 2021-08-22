Financial Review: Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) & Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS)

Capstone Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CAPS) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Capstone Therapeutics has a beta of 167.05, indicating that its stock price is 16,605% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Pacira BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Therapeutics $2.00 million 1.44 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Pacira BioSciences $429.65 million 5.84 $145.52 million $1.30 43.39

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Therapeutics and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Pacira BioSciences 34.60% 14.35% 7.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Capstone Therapeutics and Pacira BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacira BioSciences 0 3 8 0 2.73

Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Capstone Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Capstone Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Pacira BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Capstone Therapeutics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company. It develops a pipeline of novel therapeutic peptides and other molecules aimed at helping patients with under-served medical conditions. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Alsip, IL.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

