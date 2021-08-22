Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 655 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.29. The stock had a trading volume of 942,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,283. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

