Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Holdings Lowered by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,535 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF makes up about 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,577,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,099,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 224,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.98. 105,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,987. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59.

