FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -140.54%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Kuick acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FAT Brands by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in FAT Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets quick-service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of March 28, 2021, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Bonanza Steakhouse, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Elevation Burger, as well as franchised approximately 700 locations.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.