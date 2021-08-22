Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $566,584.50 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Bixby sold 4,962 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $204,384.78.

Fastly stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 36,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

