Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $204,384.78 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 4,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $204,384.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15.0% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

