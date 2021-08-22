FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Update

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 301,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $65.46 on Friday. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

