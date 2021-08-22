Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.25 on Friday, hitting $359.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,962,672. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,923 shares of company stock valued at $883,691,385 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

