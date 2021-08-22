F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,873. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.67. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.