F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.60 million and the lowest is $671.00 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $62,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,873. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.67. F5 Networks has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
