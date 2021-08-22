F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Gap Up to $13.22

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.60. F45 Training shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

