Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $127.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $115.60 on Wednesday. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,948 shares of company stock worth $4,070,734 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 48.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 33.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Exponent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Exponent by 19.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

