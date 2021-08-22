Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 331,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,581 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $42,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.82. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.