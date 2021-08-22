eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $535,750.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $535,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $445,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00.

eXp World stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.22 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,047,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,911,000 after buying an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after buying an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

