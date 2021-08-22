Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,432 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of CuriosityStream worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter worth about $17,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

CURI opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $681.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.35. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 108.91%. Equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

