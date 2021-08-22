Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 51 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 139,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.29.

FICO opened at $442.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.42. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,035,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.