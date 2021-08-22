Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.