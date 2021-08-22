Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,348 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 174.0% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 33.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,542. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.