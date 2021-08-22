Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,144 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

